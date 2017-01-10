Leitrim deaths - January 10, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Beirne (née Murtagh), Castle Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine (Birkenhead), Belinda (Strokestown), Christine (Alabama) and Stephanie (Elphin) sons John (New York) and Raymond (Elphin), sons-in-law Noel and Bill, daughter-in-law Erin, sisters Una, Maureeen and Madeleine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (12th January) from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday (13th January) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Francie McCrann, Curragha, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sister, Margaret and her husband Frank. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ambrose and Kate and his brother Ambrose. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, January 10, from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 11, to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director.

Edward (Ned) Moore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Moore of Hull, England, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cornafean, Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Sunday, January 8, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters; Angelina and Barbara, son-in-law Padraig McIntyre (Aughavas), brothers; Noel, Jarlath and Vincent, sisters; Rose McIntyre (Gortnamone) and Bridget ( England), brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday morning (January 11) from 10.30am -11.30am with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Wednesday, January 11 for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. January 9th 2017, Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father to John, Damien and Dessie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter's-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Dessie and Caroline, Drumacrin Rd, East End, Bundoran on Tuesday (Jan 10th ) from 10am, with removal from there on Wednesday morning (Jan 11th) at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.

Madeline Maguire, Baldoyle, Co Dublin and Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Maguire, Madeline (Baldoyle and late of Tiercahan, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan), 8 January 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Little Sisters of the Poor at Sybil Hill Nursing Home, Raheny. Much loved sister of Lily, Maeve, Imelda, Mae and the late Enda. Very sadly missed by her sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sybil Hill, Raheny on Tuesday afternoon (10 January) from 3.30 pm with prayers at 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (11 January) at 11 am in Sybil Hill Chapel and afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Sisters of the Poor.