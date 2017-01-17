Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 17th

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew Patrick Hogan, Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Knocknacarra, Galway



Andrew Patrick Hogan, Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Galway. Suddenly at home in Bundoran on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 in his 27th year. Beloved son of William and Mary and adored brother of John, Gerard and Raymond. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his loving parents, brothers, sisters-in-laws Ciara, Aishling and Natalia, his niece Olivia, and the entire family circle. Reposing at 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Rd, Knocknacarra, Galway on Wednesday, January 18th from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan 19th) to arrive at St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, Galway for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Bohermore Cemetery, Galway. House Strictly Private on Tuesday please.

Seamus Lyons, Bloomfield, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Seamus Lyons, Bloomfield, Ballintogher, Co Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home today Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey, arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please.

John Stanley Trotter, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

John Stanley Trotter, Stone Manor, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home on Sunday, 15th January, 2017. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm - 7.30pm with removal to Manorhamilton Parish Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. House private please.

Dermot Gallagher, Harlockstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, following an illness, at the Mater Private Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Beloved husband of Maeve and adored father of Fiona, Aoife and Ronan; sadly missed by his family, brothers Niall, Lionel and Brian, sons-in-law Kevin and Carey, Ronan's fiancée Antonia, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4 o'c. today Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday at 6.30 o'c. arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick DeLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Patrick deLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Remains reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin on Wednesday from 10.30am to 11.45am. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Sunday, 15th January, 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Dearly beloved husband of Nuala, loving father of Dermot, Patricia, William and Kieran, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Kira, sister Mary, brother Tom, relatives, friends and entire family circle. Removal from the home at 11.15am today Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

Mary Teresa Davey (née Rooney), Cregg, Springfield, Sligo and Glassdrumond, Glencar, Co Leitrim

January 14th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Rehab Unit at St. John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gus and mother of Bernard, Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick Rooney, sister Kathleen Healy, sons-in-law Tim, Leo and Fergus brother-in-law Gerry Davey, sister-in-law Agnes Godden, grandchildren Christopher, Ben, Anita, Kevin, Conor, Tomás and Moira, nephews Seán Melly and Robert Healy, godchild Martina Davey, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Mass of the resurrection at 1.00pm today Tuesday. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery.

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon / Drumcondra, Co. Dublin

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin on Sunday, January 8th 2017, suddenly, at home, in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral arrangements later.