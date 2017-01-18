Recent deaths - January 18, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Maria Hanberry - Lynott (née Looby), Ardmoyle, Kingsland, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Sligo Town, Co Sligo



Suddenly at her home, sadly missed by her husband Tom, son's Andrew, Conor, John and Dylan, sisters Martina Conlon (Ballymote), Regina (Sligo), Sharon (Sligo), and brother Anthony (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relative and friends. Reposing at Nazareth House, Sligo, Thursday 19th from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Sligo, arriving 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 20th at 11am. Burial afterwards to Killaraght New Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Mary Gilmartin (née McGovern), Tullyhill, Sligo Town, Co Sligo and Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Late of Fawn, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 18th 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of the late John and mother of Una Somers, Pat, Sean, Margaret Ashenden, Gerry, Ann Marie and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Rosie, Maggie, Phyllis and Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm on Friday, January 20th. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Saturday, January 21st. Burial follows in Drumcliffe Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehliy at Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Bernadette Auckinson (née Devlin), Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Peacefully at her daughter Ingrid's residence on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Loving wife of John and mother of Ingrid and Errol. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Pj, sisters Anna May Cosgrove (Kilnaleck), Margaret McCartin (Newtowngore), brother and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Ingrid and son-in-Law PJ McCaffrey's residence, Drumgunny, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim today Wednesday from 4pm until 10pm, house private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mogues Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Sligo/Leitrim Palliative Care c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Reposing today, Wednesday, in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock and on Thursday from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Friday at 11.30 o'clock, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the resurrection, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. Hotel private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Brigid (Berry) Jordan (née Tighe), Convent Road, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully, at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Fintan and brother Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Elma (Nerney), Raymond, Ciaran, John, Enda, Dorothy (Mills) and Helen (Sheridan), sons-in-law John, Johnathon and John, daughters-in-law Joan, Mary Rose and Joan, her 22 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Doreen, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Thursday (19th January) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (20th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin McAuley, Main Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan



Peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Gerry, Kevin and daughter Majella, daughters-in-law Brenda and Mary, son-in-law Noel, brother John, sisters May, Anne and Gabrielle, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm today, Wednesday until 10pm on Thursday. Family Time there after. Remains to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Gertie Goldrick, Main Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Gertie (Gertrude) Goldrick, Railway Road, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 16 Jan 2017, peacefully at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Johnny and very deeply regretted by her children Tom, Mel, John, Alice, Rena, Gretta and Annie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Wednesday, 18th January, from Esker Lodge at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th January, at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Patrick Hogan, Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Knocknacarra, Galway

Andrew Patrick Hogan, Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Galway. Suddenly at home in Bundoran on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 in his 27th year. Beloved son of William and Mary and adored brother of John, Gerard and Raymond. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his loving parents, brothers, sisters-in-laws Ciara, Aishling and Natalia, his niece Olivia, and the entire family circle. Reposing at 15 Ross Ard, Cappagh Rd, Knocknacarra, Galway today Wednesday, January 18th from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Jan 19th) to arrive at St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, Galway for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Bohermore Cemetery, Galway. House Strictly Private on Tuesday please.

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon / Drumcondra, Co. Dublin

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin on Sunday, January 8th 2017, suddenly, at home, in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral arrangements later.