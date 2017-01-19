Leitrim deaths update - Thursday, January 19

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Maria Hanberry - Lynott (née Looby), Ardmoyle, Kingsland, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Suddenly at her home on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Sadly missed by her husband Tom, son's Andrew, Conor, John and Dylan, sisters Martina Conlon (Ballymote), Regina (Sligo), Sharon (Sligo), and brother Anthony (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relative and friends. Reposing at Nazareth House, Sligo, today Thursday 19th from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Sligo, arriving 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 20th at 11am. Burial afterwards to Killaraght New Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens, Dublin on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her son John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ide, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm to 5pm. Family time at all other times please. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Annaduff. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart Missionaries, Cork c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill or any family member.

Mary Gilmartin (née McGovern), Tullyhill, Sligo Town, Co Sligo and Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Late of Fawn, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of the late John and mother of Una Somers, Pat, Sean, Margaret Ashenden, Gerry, Ann Marie and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Rosie, Maggie, Phyllis and Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm on Friday, January 20th. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Saturday, January 21st. Burial follows in Drumcliffe Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehliy at Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Bernie Dorrian, late of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Reposing in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel today, Thursday, from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Removal on Friday at 11.30 o'clock, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the resurrection, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. Hotel private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Brigid (Berry) Jordan (née Tighe), Convent Road, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully, at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Fintan and brother Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Elma (Nerney), Raymond, Ciaran, John, Enda, Dorothy (Mills) and Helen (Sheridan), sons-in-law John, Johnathon and John, daughters-in-law Joan, Mary Rose and Joan, her 22 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Doreen, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, today Thursday (19th January) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (20th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin McAuley, Main Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet on Wednesday, 18th January 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Gerry, Kevin and daughter Majella, daughters-in-law Brenda and Mary, son-in-law Noel, brother John, sisters May, Anne and Gabrielle, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at his residence until 10pm today, Thursday. Family Time there after. Remains to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.