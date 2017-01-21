Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, January 21

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Danny Dolan, Lakefield, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan



On Thursday, January 19th, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy, sister Imelda Bannon, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Tommy until 5 o'clock Saturday evening. Removal arriving at St. Mogue's church, Bawnboy at 7 o'clock. Funeral on Sunday after 11 o'clock mass to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to cystic fibrosis.

Patrick Joseph Rooney, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton / Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim



Patrick Joseph Rooney, affectionately known as Josie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Corranmore, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. On Friday, 20th January, 2017, peacefully at his home in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Collette. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Phil, Annie and Winnie, brothers-in-law Sean and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm with removal to arrive at St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Sunday morning, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Sr. Paul McGovern, Dun na Bó, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

At The Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, nephew Tony McGovern (Swanlinbar), nieces Teresa Fitzpatrick (Bunnoe), Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret and Marion (U.S.A.) extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at 16 Dun na Bó this Saturday from 11am until 4pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Killaduff, Swanlinbar.

Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co. Sligo

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr. Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 2.00pm to 6.00pm on Saturday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.

Paddy McDermott, Curraghfore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Christina (London), Bernadette (Flaherty, Galway) , Frances (O'Dowd, Ballymote), Jenny (Manorhamilton), his sons Michael (Calry), Patrick and Larry (Manorhamilton), Peter (Westport), Charlie (London), brother Peter (Cortoon), grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Saturday morning to arrive for 12 noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmakerril Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Sligo. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Denis Costello, Rathtermon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Denis Costello, Rathtermon, Boyle, and formerly Victoria Road, Clontarf, Dublin, at Roscommon University Hospital on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Denise Callan and Brian Costello (Boyle) and Hilary Treacy (Portlaoise), his beloved grandchildren Matthew, Roseanna, Nicholas and Mollie Callan, Roisin and Sarah Costello, Isabelle and Oliver Treacy, daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Christopher Callan and Billy Treacy, sister, brothers, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Boyle, at 12 noon today, Saturday, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Mary Clare Farrelly (née Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Mary Clare Farrelly (nee Flood), 3 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Iveagh Gardens, Dublin on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her son John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, son Alan, daughters Mary, Pauline, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Teresa and Carmel, brother Matthew, sons-in-law Liam and Aidan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ide, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Annaduff.