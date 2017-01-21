Leitrim Deaths Update - Saturday, January 21

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town / Croghan, Co. Roscommon



Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle on Fridaym 20th January, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (Retired matron of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon). Suddenly, at her home on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. She will be sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister-in-law Alish, nephews Coman, John and Paul, close friend Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 6.30 o’c followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.



Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan



Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2017. Beloved husband of Angela and father of Darren, Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Bernadette, Pauline, his brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence from 6pm this evening and again tomorrow from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology unit, Sligo Regional Hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.

Danny Dolan, Lakefield, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

On Thursday, January 19th, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy, sister Imelda Bannon, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Tommy until 5 o'clock Saturday evening. Removal on Saturday evening to St. Mogue's church, Bawnboy at 7 o'clock. Funeral on Sunday after 11 o'clock mass to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to cystic fibrosis.

Patrick Joseph Rooney, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton / Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

Patrick Joseph Rooney, affectionately known as Josie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Corranmore, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. On Friday, 20th January, 2017, peacefully at his home in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Collette. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Phil, Annie and Winnie, brothers-in-law Sean and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Sunday morning in St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Sr. Paul McGovern, Dun na Bó, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

At The Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, nephew Tony McGovern (Swanlinbar), nieces Teresa Fitzpatrick (Bunnoe), Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret and Marion (U.S.A.) extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Killaduff, Swanlinbar.

Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co. Sligo

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr. Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 2.00pm to 6.00pm on Saturday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.