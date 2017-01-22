Leitrim Deaths - Sunday, January 22

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year; peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest on Monday evening from 6 pm to 7.30pm; Removal to St. Bridget's Church, Killargue arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town / Croghan, Co. Roscommon

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle on Fridaym 20th January, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (Retired matron of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon). Suddenly, at her home on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. She will be sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister-in-law Alish, nephews Coman, John and Paul, close friend Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 6.30 o’c followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2017. Beloved husband of Angela and father of Darren, Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Bernadette, Pauline, his brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his residence today Sunday from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology unit, Sligo Regional Hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.

Bernadette Cryan (née O'Brien), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co. Sligo

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge, Longford on Thursday, 19th January, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, her children Fr. Gerard (Sligo), Ruth (Roscrea), Elaine (Dublin), John (Dublin), and Carmel (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law, Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, her grandchildren Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Caolan, Ellen, Aisling, Lisa, Colm and Cian, brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Vincent (Sligo), sisters Mary (Sligo) and Ann McMenamin (Mullingar), brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.