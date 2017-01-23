Leitrim deaths - January 23, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:



Kathleen (Kitty) McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and Cloone, Co Leitrim and Farranfore, Co Kerry



Kathleen McGovern (Kitty), The Bungalow, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Demmy Predeceased. Peacefully, at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Mother of Christina Maguire, Ballyconnell, Kathleen Moran, Cloone, Brendan, Belturbet and Margaret Brosnan, Kerry. Remains reposing at her residence from 6pm - 10pm today, Sunday, and 4pm - 10pm on Monday.. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other time, please.

Mattias Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Mattias (Matt) Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 22 January, 2017, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late and missed Ellen, father to Marian, Gretta O'Toole, Josephine Reilly, Una Phair, Terry, Philip, Brenda, Kathleen Conway and Cora Robeau. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sixteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home today Monday, January 23, until 5pm. Removal this evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Milltown for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 24, at 11am followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co Leitrim and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year; peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest this evening, Monday, from 6pm to 7.30pm; removal to St. Bridget's Church, Killargue arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town / Croghan, Co Roscommon

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle on Friday, January 20, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Fullard, St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (Retired matron of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon). Suddenly, at her home on Saturday, January 21, 2017. She will be sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister-in-law Alish, nephews Coman, John and Paul, close friend Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, Monday at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Paddy McGovern, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital on Friday, January 20, 2017. Beloved husband of Angela and father of Darren, Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Bernadette, Pauline, his brothers Francis and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Removal this morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology unit, Sligo Regional Hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.