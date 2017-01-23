Leitrim deaths - January 23, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon and Boyle, Co Roscommon



Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle. January 20, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Croghan on Tuesday (January 24) at 7pm (via Mohedian). Funeral Mass Wednesday (January 25) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Bernard (Bennie) Reilly, Glasnevin North, Co Dublin and Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Glasnevin North and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon: January 22, 2017: Retired Garda Sergeant, late of Mountjoy Garda Station; (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Bernard (Bennie) beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Brian, Annemarie and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Gerry, sisters Teresa, Monica and Nancy, daughters-in-law Sinead, Kumiko, son -in-law Aidan, cherished grandchildren Laura, Meave, Caoimhe, Ben and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues. Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday with family in attendance on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Tim Griffin, Ex Garda, St.Joseph's Avenue, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at the Plunket Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Colette, sadly missed by his son Tadge, brother Brendan and sister Noreen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, today, Monday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm, arriving St Joseph's Church at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only donations to Patient Comfort fund at the Plunket Home, Boyle. House strictly private, please.

Kathleen McDermott (née Armstrong), St Etchens Court, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath and Boyle, Co Roscommon



Kathleen unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Sean, Padraig, Agatha and Martine, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters Eileen and Josephine, brother-in-law Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, nephews, extended family and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace. Reposing at her residence in St. Etchens Court, Kinnegad on Monday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday in St. Marys Church Kinnegad at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan.





Ita Gray (née Mc Gerty), Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Co Leitrim



Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Annagh, Killegar, Co Leitrim. January 22, 2017. Peacefully in her 92nd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ita, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving son Johnny, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson Jack, sister Babs, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday, January 24. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards Drumeela Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. House private on Wednesday morning.



Kathleen (Kitty) McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and Cloone, Co Leitrim and Farranfore, Co Kerry

Kathleen McGovern (Kitty), The Bungalow, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Demmy Predeceased. Peacefully, at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Mother of Christina Maguire, Ballyconnell, Kathleen Moran, Cloone, Brendan, Belturbet and Margaret Brosnan, Kerry. Remains reposing at her residence from 6pm - 10pm today, Sunday, and 4pm - 10pm on Monday.. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other time, please.

Mattias Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Mattias (Matt) Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 22 January, 2017, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late and missed Ellen, father to Marian, Gretta O'Toole, Josephine Reilly, Una Phair, Terry, Philip, Brenda, Kathleen Conway and Cora Robeau. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sixteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home today Monday, January 23, until 5pm. Removal this evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Milltown for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 24, at 11am followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co Leitrim and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year; peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel of Rest this evening, Monday, from 6pm to 7.30pm; removal to St. Bridget's Church, Killargue arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.





