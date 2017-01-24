Leitrim deaths - January 24, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon of Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon and Boyle, Co Roscommon

Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle. January 20, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Croghan today, Tuesday (January 24) at 7pm (via Mohedian). Funeral Mass Wednesday (January 25) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Bernard (Bennie) Reilly, Glasnevin North, Co Dublin and Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Glasnevin North and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon: January 22, 2017: Retired Garda Sergeant, late of Mountjoy Garda Station; (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Bernard (Bennie) beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Brian, Annemarie and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Gerry, sisters Teresa, Monica and Nancy, daughters-in-law Sinead, Kumiko, son -in-law Aidan, cherished grandchildren Laura, Meave, Caoimhe, Ben and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues. Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West today, Tuesday with family in attendance on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Tim Griffin, Ex Garda, St.Joseph's Avenue, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at the Plunket Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Colette, sadly missed by his son Tadge, brother Brendan and sister Noreen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St Joseph's Church, Boyle today, Tuesday, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only donations to Patient Comfort fund at the Plunket Home, Boyle. House strictly private, please.

Kathleen McDermott (née Armstrong), St Etchens Court, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath and Boyle, Co Roscommon

Kathleen unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Sean, Padraig, Agatha and Martine, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters Eileen and Josephine, brother-in-law Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices, nephews, extended family and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace. Funeral mass today, Tuesday in St Marys Church, Kinnegad at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan.





Ita Gray (née Mc Gerty), Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Co Leitrim

Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Annagh, Killegar, Co Leitrim. January 22, 2017. Peacefully in her 92nd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ita, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving son Johnny, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson Jack, sister Babs, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm today, Tuesday, January 24. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards Drumeela Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. House private on Wednesday morning.



Kathleen (Kitty) McGovern (née McGovern), Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and Cloone, Co Leitrim and Farranfore, Co Kerry

Kathleen McGovern (Kitty), The Bungalow, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Demmy Predeceased. Peacefully, at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Mother of Christina Maguire, Ballyconnell, Kathleen Moran, Cloone, Brendan, Belturbet and Margaret Brosnan, Kerry. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, today Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other time, please.

Mattias Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Mattias (Matt) Brady, Gurteen, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 22 January, 2017, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late and missed Ellen, father to Marian, Gretta O'Toole, Josephine Reilly, Una Phair, Terry, Philip, Brenda, Kathleen Conway and Cora Robeau. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sixteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, January 24, at 11am in St Patricks Church, Milltown followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Annie Keegan (née Keaney), Gortnatresk, Killargue, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Keegan, Gortnatresk, Killargue, Dromahair, Co Leitrim and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne in her 93rd year; peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton on Saturday, 21st January, 2017. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday in St. Bridget's Church, Killargue at 11am with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.