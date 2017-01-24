Leitrim deaths - January 24, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Rose Anne (Odie) Halton (née Shiels), Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan



Rose Anne Halton, (Odie), nee Shiels, Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, January 23rd, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Andrew and also predeceased by her son Padraig. Deeply regretted by her loving family; son; Seamus, daughters; Rose, Mary (Murtagh) and Jodie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister; Mary (Leddy), nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence from 7pm this evening, (Tuesday), until 4pm tomorrow, (Wednesday), with removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday (January 26) at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private after 4 o'clock on Wednesday please.

Anna McGowan, Ahamlish, Glenade, Co Leitrim



Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm until Wednesday evening at 6pm. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Wednesday for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh Siad.

Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon of Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Paddy Glynn, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon and Boyle, Co Roscommon

Roscommon Town and late of Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle. January 20, 2017. Father of the late Susan and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline (nee Dockery), family Gerry, Frances, Helen, Anne, Breda, Jackie and Sandra, sons-in-law BJ, Jason, Derek and Jaysen, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Jim, sisters Frances and Sr. Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Aidan. Joshua, Gabriel and Ellis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Croghan today, Tuesday (January 24) at 7pm (via Mohedian). Funeral Mass Wednesday (January 25) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Bernard (Bennie) Reilly, Glasnevin North, Co Dublin and Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Glasnevin North and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon: January 22, 2017: Retired Garda Sergeant, late of Mountjoy Garda Station; (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Bernard (Bennie) beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Brian, Annemarie and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Gerry, sisters Teresa, Monica and Nancy, daughters-in-law Sinead, Kumiko, son -in-law Aidan, cherished grandchildren Laura, Meave, Caoimhe, Ben and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues. Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West today, Tuesday with family in attendance on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.



Ita Gray (née Mc Gerty), Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Co Leitrim

Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Annagh, Killegar, Co Leitrim. January 22, 2017. Peacefully in her 92nd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ita, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving son Johnny, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson Jack, sister Babs, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm today, Tuesday, January 24. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards Drumeela Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. House private on Wednesday morning.