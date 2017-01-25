Leitrim Deaths - Wednesday, January 25

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna McGowan, Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Anna McGowan, Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at her late residence today, Wednesday, 25th January, from 5pm until 6pm. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad,

John McDermott, Lissinagroagh, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim



John McDermott, Lissinagroagh, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017. Remains reposing at his home today Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. Family time on Thursday morning, please.

May Sirle, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



May Sirle (nee Reynolds), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 23rd January 2017 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tommy and Kathy, grandsons Stephen and David, sisters Mona Foley (Kilmore) and Margaret (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening from 5.30 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass and Burial to be announced later.

Margaret Errity, Lucan, Co. Dublin / Mohill, Co. Leitrim



Margaret Errity (nee Bradshaw), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23rd, 2017, (suddenly) at home. Much loved wife of Gabriel, wonderful mother of David and Gillian and sister of John, Edmund and the late Albert and Aubrey. Greatly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Leixlip on Friday morning arriving for Service at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Ethna Rushe, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin

Ethna Rushe, formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin, peacefully, on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017, in the loving care of all the staff of St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, Kathleen Dalton, Strokestown, brother P.J., Birmingham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at the home of her sister, Kathleen Dalton, Kildallogue, Strokestown, on Wednesday, January 25th, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, January 26th, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon of Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.