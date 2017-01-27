Leitrim deaths - January 27, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose) on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral arrangements later.





Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Reilly, Bernard, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died January 25th, peacefully, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Friday, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan.

May Sirle, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

May Sirle (nee Reynolds), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23, 2017 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tommy and Kathy, grandsons Stephen and David, sisters Mona Foley (Kilmore) and Margaret (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Removal on Tuesday evening January 31 to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.