Leitrim deaths - January 28, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Gillian Daphne Smith (née Rose), Hilltop, Anskert, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Derbyshire, England. Reposing at Ballinamore Primary Care Centre, Ballinamore on Saturday from 11am to 1pm with removal to the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan for Service at 2.30pm.

Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Nutley, Rose (nee Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, peacefully, on 27th January 2017, at Sligo University Hospital. Surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband John RIP, beloved sisters Margaret (Kilkenny), Gort, Mohill, Kathleen Larkin, England. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Saturday, from 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Mary's Church, Anaduff, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Anne's Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.

Kathleen Guihen (née Gannon), Crosshill, Arigna, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie (Mc Morrow) son-in-law Pat, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to “Patient Comfort Fund” St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.