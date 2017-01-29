Leitrim deaths - January 29, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McShea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Mary McShea, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Late of the Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Raymond (Ray) Hunt, Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Hunt, (South Barn, St. Cleres, Hall Lane, St. Osyth, Essex, England and late of Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon). January 26th 2017 (Peacefully) after a short illness borne with great dignity; Raymond (Ray). Predeceased by his mother Angela he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, his adored children Guy and Zara, heartbroken father Michael, brothers Brendan and Kieren, mother-in-law Joan, uncles John (Cork) and Sean (Lahardane), aunts Josie (USA), Maura (Leeds), Teresa (Lahardane), Marty (Westport), brother-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Teresa, Helen and Melanie, cousins, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace Funeral arrangements will be announced later

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Boston), Nancy (Fallon, Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday (30th Jan) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday (31st Jan) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Nutley, Rose (nee Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, peacefully, on 27th January 2017, at Sligo University Hospital. Surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband John RIP, beloved sisters Margaret (Kilkenny), Gort, Mohill, Kathleen Larkin, England. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Saturday, from 6pm. Removal today, Sunday morning to St Mary's Church, Anaduff, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Anne's Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.

Kathleen Guihen (née Gannon), Crosshill, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie (Mc Morrow) son-in-law Pat, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to “Patient Comfort Fund” St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.



