Leitrim deaths - January 29, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Vaughan (née McGlynn), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Co Leitrim



Bridget Vaughan (nee McGlynn) Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford January 29th 2017 (peacefully) at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar ,surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dear mother of Oliver, Margaret McGowan, Agnes Murtagh, Tony, Seamus, Anne Maher, Catherine and Vincent, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary McShea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Mary McShea, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Late of the Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the Shiell Hospital mortuary on Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Shiell Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House Private Please.

Raymond (Ray) Hunt, Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Hunt, (South Barn, St. Cleres, Hall Lane, St. Osyth, Essex, England and late of Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon). January 26th 2017 (Peacefully) after a short illness borne with great dignity; Raymond (Ray). Predeceased by his mother Angela he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, his adored children Guy and Zara, heartbroken father Michael, brothers Brendan and Kieren, mother-in-law Joan, uncles John (Cork) and Sean (Lahardane), aunts Josie (USA), Maura (Leeds), Teresa (Lahardane), Marty (Westport), brother-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Teresa, Helen and Melanie, cousins, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace Funeral arrangements will be announced later

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Boston), Nancy (Fallon, Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday (30th Jan) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday (31st Jan) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen Guihen (née Gannon), Crosshill, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie (Mc Morrow) son-in-law Pat, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to “Patient Comfort Fund” St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.



