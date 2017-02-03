Leitrim deaths - February 3, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridgie Canning (née McGovern) Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridgie Canning nee McGovern of Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Thursday, February 2, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bernie Canning and her sister Margaret Mitchell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Mary Conefrey (Aughavas), Tanya (London) and Fionnuala (Paris), grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandson, sons-in-law, and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence on Saturday (February 4) from 12pm - 8pm with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Sunday for funeral mass at 2pm followed by cremation to Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4.30pm. House private at all other times please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née McHugh), St Patrick, Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret McLoughlin (nee McHugh), St Patrick Street, Boyle (Retired Shopkeeper). In the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Loving Mother of Jimmy, Johnny, Maura and Maeve. Sister to Una McHugh (Boyle)and Annie Kelly (Ballinafad) and her late brother John McHugh (Deerpark, Boyle). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrand child, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in her home today Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St.Joseph's, Church, Boyle arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Roscommon.

Patrick (Packie) Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Co Leitrim

In his 84th year, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, (predeceased by baby Gerard). Beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved Father of Frank, Mary, Noeleen, Padraig, David and Anne, he will be missed by his sisters Mary and Bridget (U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchidren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Removal today, Friday to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm today. Family flowers only please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née McHugh), St. Patrick, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret McLoughlin (nee McHugh), St Patrick Street, Boyle (Retired Shopkeeper). In the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Loving Mother of Jimmy, Johnny, Maura and Maeve. Sister to Una McHugh (Boyle)and Annie Kelly (Ballinafad) and her late brother John McHugh (Deerpark, Boyle). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrand child, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in her home today Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St.Joseph's, Church, Boyle arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, Roscommon.

Joan Ó Cofaigh (née Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan / Churchtown, Co Dublin

Ó Cofaigh (nee Kinsella) Uragh, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and formerly Churchtown, Dublin. February 2, 2017, Joan. Peacefully in the kind care of the Tilery Nursing Home. Beloved and loving wife of the late Tomás, Sadly missed by her children Eoin, Niall, Cliona, and Colm, son-in-law Declan Drumm, daughters-in-law Katarina and Emma, grandchildren Aoife, Bróna, Dónal, Sorcha, Conall, Gráinne, Aisling, Neil, Eira, Kate, Rosa, Greg, Méabh, Finn, Ruaíri and Róisín, great-grandchildren, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Uragh, Swanlinbar, today, Friday from 5pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. House strictly private to family at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Saturday at 8pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Clair O'Dowd (née O'Beirne), Foxrock, Co Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

O'Dowd (nee O'Beirne) Foxrock, Dublin 18 and Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, February 1, 2017, Clair (peacefully) at St. Vincent's Hospital and formerly Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray, beloved wife of the late Frank O'Dowd and loving mother of Nuala, Jimmy, Billy, Godfrey and Sheelagh. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her brother Tom, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sheahan's Funeral Home, 71 Upper Georges Street, Dun Laoghaire tioday, Friday from from 2.30pm to 5pm with prayers at 4pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Marian Sharkey (née Conroy), Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Marian Sharkey nee Conroy, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, February 2 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Andrew, Jacinta (Jessi) and Tommy, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Maura, partners Monica and Billy, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Enda, Adam and Gerry, sisters Nuala (Tullamore), Olivia (Longford), Rosie (Kilglass), brother Mark (Rooskey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. (Donation box in Church).

Joe Donoghue, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Baby) (nee Creighton). Ex Killina Ceile Band and Raheen Pipe Band. Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving family Patricia, Mick, Mary, Sean, Joseph, Seamus and Eamon, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Mary, Donna and Michelle, Mary's partner Pat and Joseph's partner Hazel, grandchildren, brother-in-law Andy, sisters-in-law Bridget and Ann, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Tulsk today, Friday (February 3) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, The Garage, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of Concord, California. Funeral will take place in Concord, California on Wednesday, February 1. Mass to celebrate Jim's life will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on February 9 at 7pm.

Fr. Tom Colreavy, St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Co Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Colreavy, Fr Tom, (St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim), January 30, 2017, (suddenly) in Cape Town, South Africa. Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday, February 5 from 2-6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday for 12pm Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.