Deaths in Leitrim - February 6, 2017 - Update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Cronin (née Rowley), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (nee Rowely), Birmingham and formerly Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Sam, relatives and friends in England and Boyle. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 8th from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial Thursday 9th in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.