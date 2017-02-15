Leitrim deaths - February 15, 2017 -evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Feehily (née Murray), Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon



Nora Feehily, Nee Murray,Clonmore, Tarmonbarry,Co Roscommon, February 14, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary (Gannon), son Gerry, son-in-law John, twin sister Mary (Comack), brother John Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Mchughs Funeral Home, strokestown on Thursday, February 16 from 5.30-8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Whitehall arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon followed by burial aftwerwards in Bumlin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient comfort fund Innis Ree Nursing Home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors , Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Mary Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town, Co Donegal / Laghey, Co Donegal



Formerly of Trummon East, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Removal from Donegal Community Hospital today at 4.40pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, at 11am followed by burial in Clar Cemetery. House strictly private.

Christy Higgins, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm; house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only please.

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin and formerly Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sarah and very much loved dad of Pat, Paul, Harry, Gabriel, Suzanne, Deirdre, Kathleen, Siobhan and Martha. He will be greatly missed by his family, his 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eva, brother-in-law John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday morning, February 18, to the Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates), Inchicore, arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Thomas Maguire, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Maguire, Cloyspara, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo and formerly of Aughavanney, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Derek, Karen, Allison, Gemma, Keith, Paul and Thomas Graham and grandfather to Chloe, Juliette and Eva. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, Chris and Marcus, daughters-in-law, Fiona, Ciara and Kelly. His devoted brother Ben and sister Mary McLoughlin (Blacklion), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Molaise's Church, Cliffoney arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the dedicated staff of I.C.U. Sligo University Hospital c/o McGloin Undertakers.

Luke Flynn, Ballyfeeney, Kilglass, Co Roscommon

Luke Flynn, Ballyfeeney, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon on Sunday, February 12th 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Innis Ree nursing home, Ballyleague, in his 102nd year, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken son and daughters, Vera (Irwin), Phil (McGowan), Frank, Geraldine (Flynn), Helena (King), Bríd (Connellan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral mass at 12 noon today, Wednesday 15th, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass with burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Innis Ree Nursing home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member.

May they all rest in peace.