Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, February 18

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Christina Botha (née Earley), Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim



Christina (Tina) Botha (nee Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo. Died on Thursday, 16th February, 2017. Sadly missed by her sons Bruce, Warren and David, daughters Shannon and Sarah, brothers Jerry, Seamus (RIP) and John (RIP), sister Pauline, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence today Saturday from 6 until 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank McGovern, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow / Killargue, Co. Leitrim



Frank McGovern, Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim (Retired An Garda Siochana), suddenly, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughter Yvonne, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Mikie and Oliver, son-in-law Francois, grandchildren Cara and Dylan, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Frank will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 5.00pm to 8.00pm on Tuesday evening with removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 0404 -69000.

Teresa O'Rourke, Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Rourke, Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at her residence on Thursday, 16th February, 2017. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 noon in at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Regan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, 16th February 2017, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital in the presence of his loving daughters. Pre-deceased and reunited with his late wife Julia after 25 years and his sister Peggy Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Jacqui Gibbons (Drumshanbo), Joan Regan Rodtmann (Carrick-on-Shannon), grandchildren Oisin, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Liam, Eimear and Hannah, sons-in-law Bart and Thorsten, brother Charlie (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home today, Saturday, from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 6 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty (née Travers) Bundoran, Co Donegal / Co Dublin

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, (nee Travers) Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal, February 14, 2017, peacefully in her 106th year in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Beloved wife of the late John Carty, deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, staff and residents of the nursing home and friends. Mass of the Resurrection this morning, Saturday, at 11am in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Tommy Little, Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (England), brother John Joe (England), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Saturday evening from 5.30pm until evening prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for Funeral Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Matt McAuley, Drumlish, Co Longford and Liberty House, Co Dublin



The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co. Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal this morning, Saturday, to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords.

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin and formerly Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sarah and very much loved dad of Pat, Paul, Harry, Gabriel, Suzanne, Deirdre, Kathleen, Siobhan and Martha. He will be greatly missed by his family, his 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eva, brother-in-law John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday morning, February 18, to the Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates), Inchicore, arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.