Leitrim deaths - February 20, 2017



The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Miceál Dolan, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Miceál Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sandra (nee Beglane), son Micheal, daughter-in-law Barbara, sister, brothers, uncles and aunts, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening from 6pm to 8 pm. Funeral will arrive to Saint Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, Co. Sligo. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Edward Harrington, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Edward Harrington, Grangemore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and loving father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday, February 20 from 3pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 1pm Tuesday, February 21 with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Lorcan Murray, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Lorcan Murray, Forest View, Boyle, suddenly, on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Sadly missed by heartbroken parents Tom and Kathleen, brothers Jonathan and Damien, sister-in-law Olivia, cherished godson Jack, aunt Annette U.S.A (and the late Irene, Boyle), cousins and extended family. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday evening 4pm until 6pm arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only. May his gentle soul rest in peace

Frank McGovern, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow / Killargue, Co. Leitrim

Frank McGovern, Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim (Retired An Garda Siochana), suddenly, on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughter Yvonne, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Mikie and Oliver, son-in-law Francois, grandchildren Cara and Dylan, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Frank will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening with removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

May they all rest in peace.