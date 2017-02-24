Leitrim deaths - February 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Philomena Hunt (née Mc Gowan), Boyle, Co Roscommon



Formerly of Doocastle Co. Mayo and Crossna, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Oncology Unit. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Bridie Mc Gowan, Crossna and sister of the late Teresa and Maureen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Trevor, daughter Olivia, sisters Imelda, Rose and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. “May she rest in peace” Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Saturday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday afternoon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to “S.H.O.U.T.” Sligo University Hospital. House strictly private please.

Michael Carty, Grangebeg, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Michael Carty, Retired Principal St. Joseph's Boys National School, Boyle. Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Gilchrist) son Fergal and partner Sue, daughter Mary, grandchildren June and Wren, brother Tom, sister Betty, sister in-law Phil, nephews Aidan and Gerard, extended family and neighbours. Mass of Christian burial St.Joseph's Church, Boyle today, Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Elizabeth Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Kelly, (née O' Hara) Elizabeth "Liz", Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 (peacefully) in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother's Michael and J.P. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Kevin, and sisters Annie, Bridie,and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill today, Friday at 1pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maura Conaty (née Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Maura Conaty (nee Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday February 22, 2017, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo, predeceased by her father James and brother Padraig, very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tom, sons Paul, David and Stephen, daughter Aisling, mother Ann, sister Aine, brother Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family time this morning please. Removal to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Mohill this morning, Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to SHOUT or North West Hospice c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin today, Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Harry Knott, (Westaid) Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Harry Knott, (Westaid), Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at University Hosptial Galway surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his cherished granddaughter Zoe. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Katherine, Caroline, and David, their partners, his grandchildren Isobel, Eoghan, Amy, brother and sister, relatives and friends. Also his beloved dogs Tiny, Sally, Lucky and Rosie who gave him great joy. Removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium for service at 2pm today, Friday 24th. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Zoe's Pay It Forward Page https://www.gofundme.com/zoes-fund

May they rest in peace.

