Leitrim deaths - March 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Caroline Moran, Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim

In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Surrounded by her heartbroken family, her father Gerry, sisters Treacey O'Neill (Fenagh), Sharon Moran (Maynooth) and brothers Gerry (Limerick) and Gavin (Dublin). Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Mohill today, 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Reynolds Tooman, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Charlie and sister of the late Joe, Jim and Albert. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael`s Church Bornacoola for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortlettragh Cemetery.

Edward Gibbons, Cornavad, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie (nee McGovern), his brother Tommy - John, sisters Emily, Rose and Mai, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 2pm on Monday, March 6. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private Monday morning.

Ernest John (Johnny) Abbott, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ruby, daughters Holly Crowe (Dromod), Anna Graham (Derryhooley), sons-in-law, grandchildren Jennifer, Andrew and Hazel, sister Gladys, nephew, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Funeral leaving his home Monday, March 6 at 1.30pm, arriving at Carrigallen Church of Ireland at 2pm for funeral service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Carrigallen Day Care Centre c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they rest in peace.