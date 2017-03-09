Leitrim deaths - March 9, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Frances Gilbane, Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim



Formerly Mealwood, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Daly (Shanballybawn) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 4.00pm until 6.15pm. Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. House private please.

Ann Marie (Nancy) McDermott (née McAllister), Aughaboy, Ferbane, Co Offaly / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Ann Marie is better known as Nancy, she died on March 9, 2017, peacefully at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh. Nancy is a native of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim and also late of Kilcormac. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Trevor, Brendan, Dermot, John, Garry and Norman, daughters Iris, Andrea, Tina and Annika, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains will repose at her home on Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Margaret Mollaghan (née Gallagher) New York and San Diego U.S.A. and, Fenagh, Co Leitrim / Templeogue, Co Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford



The death has occurred of Margaret Mollaghan nee Gallagher, Fenagh, County Leitrim, Templeogue, Dublin, New York and San Diego, U.S.A. 13th February 2017, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Patrick, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, County Longford, deeply regretted by her sons Tommy and Aaron daughters Marian, Bernadette, Sheila, Eileen and Diane, sisters Lil and Rose, brother John, 11 eleven grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Drumlish, County Longford on Friday, 10th March, at 12 noon followed by Interment of Cremated Remains in local cemetery.

Kathleen McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Mulhuddart, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCabe late of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 6th March, 2017 peacefully at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin surrounded by her friends and relatives. Predeceased by her brother John McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday 10th March from 7pm - 8pm with funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Saturday, March 11 at 10am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

John McGowan, Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

John McGowan, also known as John the Shoemaker of Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co, Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4pm with Removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial in the New Cemetery. A one-way system will operate, with all traffic going to the family home entering from the Manorhamilton/Kinlough Road at Park. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private please on Friday morning.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (Mc Loughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.

Jim Clarke, Lowparks, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at his residence, sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son’s Jim, Paul, Greg, daughter Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in-law, brothers Paddy, Michael Joe, Sean T, and Jody, sisters Mary and Penelope, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Thursday, March 9 from 4-8pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 10 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors or any family member.



May they all rest in peace.