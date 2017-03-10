Leitrim deaths - March 10, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Frank McKeon, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Frank McKeon, March 8, 2017 Woodside,Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim,and formerly of Lisacarn, Ballinmore, Co Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Predeceased by his daughter Carmal; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, daughters Ruth, Sheila, Olive, and son Alan, sons-in-law Niall, Liam, and William, daughter-in-law Tonita, his thirteen grandchildren, nieces,nephew, sister-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm to 9pm this Friday evening with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to The North West hospice care of M.J. Mc Loughlin Funeral Directors, Carrick On Shannon.

Frances Gilbane, Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

Formerly Mealwood, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Daly (Shanballybawn) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall today at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. House private please.

Ann Marie (Nancy) McDermott (née McAllister), Aughaboy, Ferbane, Co Offaly / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie is better known as Nancy, she died on March 9, 2017, peacefully at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh. Nancy is a native of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim and also late of Kilcormac. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Trevor, Brendan, Dermot, John, Garry and Norman, daughters Iris, Andrea, Tina and Annika, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains will repose at her home today from Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Margaret Mollaghan (née Gallagher) New York and San Diego U.S.A. and, Fenagh, Co Leitrim / Templeogue, Co Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death has occurred of Margaret Mollaghan nee Gallagher, Fenagh, County Leitrim, Templeogue, Dublin, New York and San Diego, U.S.A. 13th February 2017, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Patrick, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford, deeply regretted by her sons Tommy and Aaron daughters Marian, Bernadette, Sheila, Eileen and Diane, sisters Lil and Rose, brother John, 11 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford today Friday, March 10, at 12 noon followed by Interment of Cremated Remains in local cemetery.

Kathleen McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Mulhuddart, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCabe late of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 6th March, 2017 peacefully at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin surrounded by her friends and relatives. Predeceased by her brother John McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, March 10 from 7pm - 8pm with funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Saturday, March 11 at 10am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

John McGowan, Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

John McGowan, also known as John the Shoemaker of Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co, Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass in St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private please on Friday morning.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (Mc Loughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale today, Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.

Jim Clarke, Lowparks, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at his residence, sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son’s Jim, Paul, Greg, daughter Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in-law, brothers Paddy, Michael Joe, Sean T, and Jody, sisters Mary and Penelope, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 10 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors or any family member.



May they all rest in peace.