Leitrim deaths - March 10, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Thomas Lynch, Carntleva, Four Roads, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Brendan’s Community Care Unit, Ballinasloe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Thomas, daughter-in-law Pauline, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Carntleva on Friday evening from 5pm until 8pm Removal on Saturday to the Church of Christ the Good Shepherd, Four Roads arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30pm. Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.Family flowers only please.

Wilbur Lang, 2 Drumbear Wood, Monaghan Town, Co Monaghan / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Wilbur Lang, 2 Drumbear Wood, Monaghan and formerly of Sessiagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Thursday 9th March 2017 (peacefully) at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Helen and dear father of David, Eunice and Barbara. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Resting at the family home today, Friday. Thanksgiving Service for the life of Wilbur in Corlespratten Methodist Church tomorrow, Saturday at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm.

Frank McKeon, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Frank McKeon, March 8, 2017 Woodside,Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim,and formerly of Lisacarn, Ballinmore, Co Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Predeceased by his daughter Carmal; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, daughters Ruth, Sheila, Olive, and son Alan, sons-in-law Niall, Liam, and William, daughter-in-law Tonita, his thirteen grandchildren, nieces,nephew, sister-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm to 9pm this Friday evening with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to The North West hospice care of M.J. Mc Loughlin Funeral Directors, Carrick On Shannon.

Frances Gilbane, Shanballybawn, Cootehall, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

Formerly Mealwood, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Daly (Shanballybawn) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall today at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. House private please.

Ann Marie (Nancy) McDermott (née McAllister), Aughaboy, Ferbane, Co Offaly / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie is better known as Nancy, she died on March 9, 2017, peacefully at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh. Nancy is a native of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim and also late of Kilcormac. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Trevor, Brendan, Dermot, John, Garry and Norman, daughters Iris, Andrea, Tina and Annika, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains will repose at her home today from Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Kathleen McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Mulhuddart, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCabe late of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 6th March, 2017 peacefully at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin surrounded by her friends and relatives. Predeceased by her brother John McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, March 10 from 7pm - 8pm with funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Saturday, March 11 at 10am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.