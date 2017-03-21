Leitrim deaths - March 21, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Denis McMorrow, Windy Arbour, Dundrum, Co Dublin / Firhouse, Co Dublin / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



McMorrow, March 18, 2017, Denis, Windy Arbour, Dundrum formerly of Firhouse and Corratimore, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his brothers John and Cathal and sister Rose. Survived by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Aengus and his wife Donna, daughters Tara, her husband Donal, Denise her fiancée Gavin, Blaithin her partner Darren, his 10 adored grandchildren, his sisters Maureen (Devlin), Nora (Wallace), Joan (Hartigan) and brother Finian, brother-in-law, sister-in-law extended family, relatives and friends especially those in the Traditional Irish Music world. Reposing at his daughter Tara’s residence on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Virgin Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Eamon Gunn, Milltown, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Eamon Gunn, Sunday, March 5, Enfield, London and formerly Milltown, Derrylin. Remains arriving for 7pm at St Ninnidh’s Church Derrylin this Wednesday. Funeral mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Rest In Peace.