Leitrim deaths - March 23, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Susan Lennon (née Quinn), Cullagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, her family Dolores (McLoughlin), Brian, Eugene and Karen (Dockery), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday, from 12 noon until 4pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on this evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Medical 7 Day Room Fund c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

James Joseph Blackwell, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of James Joseph, Blackwell formerly of Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim on March 21 at 10.25am after a short illness.

Geraldine O'Hanlon (née Dunleavy), Nazareth Village, Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Geraldine O’Hanlon (nee Dunleavy) Nazareth Village, Sligo and formerly Cairns Hill and Main Street, Mohill. March 21,2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Tom and cherished mother of Garrett and Sinead and Grandmother of Rocco, Scarlett, Martha and Aoife. Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly missed by her loving family sisters, May, Tish and Cathy, Brother Fr Michael O.P., Uncles Fr Paddy Hagan, Kiltegan and John Hagan, Killoe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel from 4.30pm today, Thursday with removal at 6.30pm to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo to arrive at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am on Friday. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, funeral proceeding via Mohill, Co Leitrim to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium at approx 2.45pm.

Bernard (Brian) Harten, Tower Hamlet, Cavan Town / Arva, Co Cavan / Blackrock, Co Dublin

And late of Blackrock, Dublin and Bruce, Arva. Died 21/3/2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at John Sullivan Centre. Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Agnes sons Kieran (Moate) and Eunan (Dublin), daughter Ita Shaughnessy,(Cavan) sister Anna (Stockport, England) brother John (Australia), his adored grandchildren Laura, Sinead, Ciara, Carolyn, Aoife, Ben and Ali, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Susan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, Arva this morning at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

James Gordon, Manor, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Suddenly at his home, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Marian [Bodkin] and Annie [Gilleran]. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Helen, nephews Thomas and Michael, reiatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of S.s.Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk today at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Denis McMorrow, Windy Arbour, Dundrum, Co Dublin / Firhouse, Co Dublin / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

McMorrow, March 18, 2017, Denis, Windy Arbour, Dundrum formerly of Firhouse and Corratimore, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his brothers John and Cathal and sister Rose. Survived by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Aengus and his wife Donna, daughters Tara, her husband Donal, Denise her fiancée Gavin, Blaithin her partner Darren, his 10 adored grandchildren, his sisters Maureen (Devlin), Nora (Wallace), Joan (Hartigan) and brother Finian, brother-in-law, sister-in-law extended family, relatives and friends especially those in the Traditional Irish Music world. Reposing at his daughter Tara’s residence this afternoon (Thursday) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Virgin Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Eamon Gunn, Milltown, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Eamon Gunn, Sunday, March 5, Enfield, London and formerly Milltown, Derrylin. Funeral mass at 11am today in St Ninnidh’s Church Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.





