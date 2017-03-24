Leitrim deaths - march 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Flanaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



John FLanaghan, Annaghasna,Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England. In the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and palliative care team of The North West Hospice, Sligo. Loving husband of Pat and devoted father to Paul, his daughter in law Clare, loving grandfather to Christopher and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his Relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon from 4pm to 6pm this (Friday) evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Patrick 's church, Gowel at 12 noon with burial in Kiltoghert new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice.



Patricia (Patsy) Lennon (née Eames), Rossinver, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patsy Lennon. Former Postmistress, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim March 22, 2017. Peacefully. Surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at The North West Hospice Sligo. In her 88th year Loving wife of Ben for 64 years and much loved mother of John, Maurice, Brian and David. Also sadly missed by her sister Dymphna, daughters-in-law, grandchildern, great-grandchildern, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. R.I.P Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel Manorhamilton Co Leitrim from 4.30pm to 6.30pm today, Friday. Followed by removal to St Aidan's Church Ballaghmeehan, Rossinver, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Followed by Interment in Rossinver Cemetery. House Private. No flowers please. Donations if so desired to the North West Hospice.

Margaret Kehir, Castleknock, Co Dublin / Moyne, Co Longford



Kehir (Nee Cosgrove), (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Moyne, Co Longford) March 22, 2017 (suddenly) Margaret, beloved wife of James and dear mother of Grace, Louise and Mark and sister of James, Philip and Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on this (Friday) evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Rathmoyle Cemetery, Kilmurray, Co Roscommon arriving at 2.30pm (approx). House private please.

Susan Lennon (née Quinn), Cullagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, her family Dolores (McLoughlin), Brian, Eugene and Karen (Dockery), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Medical 7 Day Room Fund c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Geraldine O'Hanlon (née Dunleavy), Nazareth Village, Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Geraldine O’Hanlon (nee Dunleavy) Nazareth Village, Sligo and formerly Cairns Hill and Main Street, Mohill. March 21,2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Tom and cherished mother of Garrett and Sinead and Grandmother of Rocco, Scarlett, Martha and Aoife. Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly missed by her loving family sisters, May, Tish and Cathy, Brother Fr Michael O.P., Uncles Fr Paddy Hagan, Kiltegan and John Hagan, Killoe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am on Friday in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, funeral proceeding via Mohill, Co Leitrim to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium at approx 2.45pm.

Denis McMorrow, Windy Arbour, Dundrum, Co Dublin / Firhouse, Co Dublin / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

McMorrow, March 18, 2017, Denis, Windy Arbour, Dundrum formerly of Firhouse and Corratimore, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his brothers John and Cathal and sister Rose. Survived by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Aengus and his wife Donna, daughters Tara, her husband Donal, Denise her fiancée Gavin, Blaithin her partner Darren, his 10 adored grandchildren, his sisters Maureen (Devlin), Nora (Wallace), Joan (Hartigan) and brother Finian, brother-in-law, sister-in-law extended family, relatives and friends especially those in the Traditional Irish Music world. Removal this morning, Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Virgin Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.