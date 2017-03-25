Leitrim deaths - March 25, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Thompson (née Greer) 'Sharon', Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Mary Thompson, ‘Sharon’, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Sadly missed by her son Harold, daughter Leslie, daughter in law Maureen, son in law Duncan, sister in law Ruth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Saturday evening from 6 - 8pm, with Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm in Manorhamilton Methodist Church, followed by Burial in Cloonclare Parish Graveyard. House private and family flowers only please.

Joan Hernan (née Scott), Ballygar, Co Galway / Arva, Co Cavan

Joan Hernan (nee Scott), Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Arva, Co. Cavan, March 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, (predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Violet), much loved wife of Michael (Mick) and dearly loved mother of Raymond, Robert, John and David, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Basil, sisters Joy, Faye, Maude and Mignone, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday afternoon for Funeral Service in St. Coman’s Church of Ireland, Roscommon, at 4pm with burial afterwards in Ballygar Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Sacred Heart Hospital Comfort Fund.

Pat Kellegher, Drumany, Foxfield, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Ex. Leitrim County Council. Sadly missed by his wife of sixty years, Kathleen, his sister Bridie (Boston), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 4pm today, Saturday. Removal to St.Mary's Church, Foxfield, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice. Please Note : One way system in place at house.

May they all rest in peace.