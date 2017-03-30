Leitrim deaths - March 30, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:



Noel Flood, Taughnamore, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Private Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire (nee Biesty), daughters Edel and Bernadine, sons Niall, Fergal, Gavin and Emmett, daughters-in-law Margaret, Caroline, Helen and Maggie, son-in-law Russell, sister Eileen (Glacken), grandchildren Caoimhe, Cillian, Aibhionn, Séanan, Sam, Ralph, Maisie, Mollie, Harry and Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today Thursday, March 30 from 3-9pm. Removal on Friday morning, March 31 to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

James Cassidy, Clegernagh, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon



Cassidy, Clegernagh, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon. March 29, 2017 (Peacefully) at Roscommon University Hospital. James; predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving family; son Paraic, daughters Annette Cregg (Frenchpark), Cathy Beirne (Fairymount) and Sheila Cassidy Devine (Mullingar), sons-in-law PJ, Padraig and Declan, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 9pm and on Friday from 3pm until 6pm. Family time thereafter please. Funeral will arrive to St. Baoithin's Church Tibohine at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by interment in Fairymount Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Spina Bifida Association of Ireland C/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea.

Kathleen Hannon, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hannon, nee Leahy, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on March 29, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann (O'Brien) Longford, son Gerard (Ennis), son-in-law Pat and daughter-in-law Hilary, sisters Eileen and Brenda, grandchildren and great-grandson. Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 7pm today, Thursday, March 30 arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 31 at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen Co. Roscommon.

May they rest in peace.