Leitrim deaths - April 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jayne Hogan, Cappagh, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Hogan, Cappagh, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 3rd April 2017, suddenly at home, Jayne, very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dale, sons Dale and Kirtis, daughters Rebecca and Jodie, brother, grandchildren, niece, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on today, Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Dorothy Gordon, Main St., Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving family, her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, friends, neighbours and all at Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her family and the community in Bundoran. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace. Reposing at the Nursing Home today Wednesday, April 5th from 5.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, April 6th at 10am followed by Private Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church.

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, Cloone and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, on Monday, 3rd April, 2017 at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness. Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, 3rd April, 2017. Hugh, predeceased by his sisters Cassy and Mary and his brother Barney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, Kathleen Kilgannon (Cloone), his son John (Scotland), his brother Paddy (Donegal), Nora, his long-life partner and mother to Kathleen and John, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Suzanne will be sadly missed by her loving parents Kathleen and Ben, her brothers Paul and Kieran, sister-in-law Martina, Kieran's partner Lisa, grandmother Nora, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren Amy and Jamie, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May they rest in peace. The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Wednesday (5th April) from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.