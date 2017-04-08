Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, April 8 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eilish Doyle, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon



Eilish Doyle (nee Cremin), late of Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 7th April, 2017 in the loving care of the staff of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael and sister Emer. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Martin, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Eadaoin, Patrick, Fiachra, Matthew and Conor, relations and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Remains will be reposing on Sunday, April 9th, at Abbeytown Nursing Home, Boyle from 4 until 6 o'clock. Funeral mass on Monday in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry.



John Harte, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim



John Harte, Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, 8th April, 2017, peacefully, in his 97th year, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Sunday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor on Monday morning to arrive for 11 o' clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim in Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Ballintra, Co. Donegal. Removal from there today, Saturday evening, at 7pm to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Patients Comfort Fund, Aras MicSuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Marlucia Turano, Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marlucia Turano, 47 Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of the Philippines, Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Former Staff Nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Prayers in her home on Sunday at 2pm with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member.