Leitrim deaths - April 18, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co Sligo

Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at her home. Removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormack, on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care team Sligo. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peters Court, Phibsboro, Co Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin of Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peter's Court, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Greaghnaslieve, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Breda Ryder, Dublin, Mary Ellen Kelleher, New York, sister-in-law Mary Flynn, Drumkeerin, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Phoenix Park Community Nursing Unit Mass Room, St. Mary's, Phoenix Park today, Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Gormley, Cummeen, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Ames), family Michael, James, Patrick, Ann, Martin and John, sister Nancy Butler (Elphin), brother Tom (Michigan, USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin today, Tuesday (18th April) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, Creeve. Funeral Mass Wednesday (19th April) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital c/o Brady Funeral Directors or any family member.