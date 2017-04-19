Leitrim deaths - April 19, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patricia (Pattie) Farrelly (née Prior), 'Maryville', Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Edward. She will be sadly missed by her family Geraldine, Mary and Eamon, her grandchildren Ciara, Ria, Michael, Nicola, Aisling, Killian and Lauren, sons-in-law Ross and Michael, daughter-in-law Hilary, sister-in-law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal this Thursday evening arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7 o’c. Funeral Mass tomorrow Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Kate Beirne (née Doherty), Toorymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Mary Kate Beirne, April 17th, 2017 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness,wife of the late Charlie, deeply regretted by her sons Joseph and Patrick, daughters Geraldine Jolley and Bernadette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen Lavin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home today, Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, sister-in-law Diana, daughter-in-law Pam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Service in Belturbet Parish Church on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Belturbet Parish Church Repair Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director. House strictly private please.

May the all rest in peace.