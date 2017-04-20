Leitrim deaths - April 20, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon



Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday next to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Annamarie Flynn (née McGirl), Clonrollagh, Co Longford / Co Leitrim



Formerly of Drumgorman, Leitrim. Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Evelyn. Beloved wife of J.J (formerly of Aughnasheelin, Leitrim), dear mother to Eadaoin and Seán. Annamarie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Patricia (McGirl, Longford), Kathleen (Gillespie, Dungloe) and Eileen (McGirl, Leitrim), mother-in-law Aileen, nieces Sarah Higgins and Ailbhe O’Brien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family home private, please.

James Waterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh



James Waterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin. Died 18 April 2017. Remains will be leaving the Graan Abbey Nursing Home this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive for 7.00pm at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, at 11am followed by buriaI in adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Pattie) Farrelly (née Prior), 'Maryville', Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Edward. She will be sadly missed by her family Geraldine, Mary and Eamon, her grandchildren Ciara, Ria, Michael, Nicola, Aisling, Killian and Lauren, sons-in-law Ross and Michael, daughter-in-law Hilary, sister-in-law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal today, Thursday evening arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Kate Beirne (née Doherty), Toorymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Mary Kate Beirne, April 17th, 2017 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness,wife of the late Charlie, deeply regretted by her sons Joseph and Patrick, daughters Geraldine Jolley and Bernadette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen Lavin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 1pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, sister-in-law Diana, daughter-in-law Pam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Service in Belturbet Parish Church on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Belturbet Parish Church Repair Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director. House strictly private please.

May the all rest in peace.



