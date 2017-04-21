Leitrim deaths - April 21, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Catherine Sweeney, Colwyn Bay, Wales and formerly of, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 11am in St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

Jack McGovern, Corneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Jack McGovern of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Friday, 21st April, 2017 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, ex Bord Na Mona employee. Sadly missed by his brother Andy (Gubbs, Cloone), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence Friday (21st April 2017) from 7pm until 12am and on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Margaret Reid (née Rushe), Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co Mayo / Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon



REID (Née Rushe) (Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co. Mayo) April 20th, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Margaret. (Retired Garda Siochana). Deeply mourned by her loving husband George, son Colin, daughter Lisa, sister Mary (Scanlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret will repose at The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Saturday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmoveee on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery.House private please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors

John Richard Levingstone, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Levingstone - John Richard, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Who died on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Joyce, daughters Audrey, Jennifer, Yvonne, Ann and Margaret, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in Killeshandra Parish Church on Saturday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Killeshandra Parish Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member. House private please.

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday next to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Annamarie Flynn (née McGirl), Clonrollagh, Co Longford / Co Leitrim

Formerly of Drumgorman, Leitrim. Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Evelyn. Beloved wife of J.J (formerly of Aughnasheelin, Leitrim), dear mother to Eadaoin and Seán. Annamarie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Patricia (McGirl, Longford), Kathleen (Gillespie, Dungloe) and Eileen (McGirl, Leitrim), mother-in-law Aileen, nieces Sarah Higgins and Ailbhe O’Brien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her extended family, relatives and friends. Removal today, Friday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family home private, please.

May the all rest in peace.