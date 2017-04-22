Leitrim deaths - April 22, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Keavsa Martin (née Gallagher), Raheny, Dublin / Donegal Town, Co Donegal



Martin (nee Gallagher) Keavsa (Raheny) late of Donegal town and Kitwe,21st April 2017. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving mother of Maureen and Raymond. Sister of Mary and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patsy and Marie, relatives and friends. Reposing at Raheny House Nursing Home Saturday 6pm to 8pm. Removal Monday to the Church of our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Catherine Sweeney, Colwyn Bay, Wales and formerly of, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 11am in St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

Jack McGovern, Corneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jack McGovern of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Friday, 21st April, 2017 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, ex Bord Na Mona employee. Sadly missed by his brother Andy (Gubbs, Cloone), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Saturday from 1pm to 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Margaret Reid (née Rushe), Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co Mayo / Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

REID (Née Rushe) (Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co. Mayo) April 20th, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Margaret. (Retired Garda Siochana). Deeply mourned by her loving husband George, son Colin, daughter Lisa, sister Mary (Scanlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret will repose at The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Saturday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmoveee on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery.House private please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors

John Richard Levingstone, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Levingstone - John Richard, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Who died on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Joyce, daughters Audrey, Jennifer, Yvonne, Ann and Margaret, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in Killeshandra Parish Church on Saturday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Killeshandra Parish Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member. House private please.

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday next to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May the all rest in peace.