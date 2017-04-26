Leitrim deaths - April 26, 2017 - evening update

Joann Hicks (née Dolan), Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Joanne Hicks, nee Dolan, RoseWen, Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, Wales, & formerly of Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Loving wife of Lawton Hicks, Pontypool and loving mother of Ellie-May. Sadly missed by her parents Christy and Jackie Dolan, brother Barry and sister Donna, family and friends. Suddenly at her home in Pontypool, Wales. Funeral arrangements later.

Teresa Conlisk (née Canty), Derrynarry, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon / Enniskeane, Co Cork



Formerly Enniskeane, Co. Cork. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, daughter Mary O’Connor (Fourmilehouse), daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law John, grandchildren Darragh, Oisín, Aoife, Niamh and Cillian, sister Kathleen O’ Shea (Canovee), brothers Dermot (Enniskean), Peter (Midleton) and Anthony (Dublin), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8.15pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/ Roscommon Hospice c/o funeral director or any family member.