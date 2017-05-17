Leitrim deaths - May 17, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

John Harkin suddenly and peacefully at home on May 13. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends. Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday, May 17 to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

James P. Padraig (Pat) McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Mass of Christian Burial today, Wednesday, May 17 at 12pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown followed by Cremation at 3pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.