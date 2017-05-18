Leitrim deaths - May 18, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Mary Durkin (née McGoohan), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford

Mary Durkin (Nurse/Draper) died peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, after a long illness, predeceased by her son Hugh, and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, children Sabina, Oliver, Patrick and Clare, brothers Sean and Frank, son in law Bill, daughter in law Annmarie, brothers in law, sisters in law, her devoted carers, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal arriving on Friday, May 19 to St. Mary's Church Granard for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Internment afterwards in Granardkill cemetery.

Concepta (Connie) Leonard, Abbey Road, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh

Tragically at her home. Predeceased by her mother Moira and loving mother to Conor, much loved daughter of Dinnie and sister to Fergal, Kieran and Denise. Reposing at her Father's residence (67 Main Street, Brookeborough) on Thursday from 10am - 11pm. Removal on Friday morning, May 19 at 10.15am. to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Brookeborough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Margaret (Peggy) Brady (née McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

Tuesday, May 16, peacefully at her residence. Surrounded by her loving family. Remains reposing at her residence today, Thursday 18th from 12pm to 5pm. Home private after 5pm. Removal arriving at St. Marys Church, Moyne at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 12.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co Mayo) May 15, 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.