Leitrim deaths - May 19, 2017 - Evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Agnes (Aggie) Coyle (née Maguire), 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Agnes Coyle, known as Aggie, 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Sunday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.50pm on for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Finneran (née Mathers), Ballymore West, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Newry, Co Down

Jacqueline (Jackie) Finneran, nee Mathers, Ballymore West, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Newry, Co. Down. Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo, predeceased by her mother Kay. Surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Devin, son Ryan, her father Brian Mathers, sisters Brenda, Karen, and Catrina, brother Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home on Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private Saturday morning, family flowers only, donations in lieu to MS Society, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Bernie (Mattha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Thursday, May 18, peacefully. In the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John and Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. Remains reposing at the home of his nephew Ted Gorman and niece-in-law Dawn, Fardromin, Friday from 5pm and from 2pm on Saturday with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford. Formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown. 18th May 2017, Tom, Suddenly at his residence. R.I.P. Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, J.J. and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Nathasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family Flowers Only. Donation, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co Mayo) May 15, 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.