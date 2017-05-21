Leitrim deaths - May 21, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

James (Jimmy) Nash, Clogherbeg, Ballinagare, Co Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon



Retired Postman. Peacefully, in his 93rd year at Sligo University Hospital. Brother of the late Mary Gordon. Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday evening (23rd May) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (Mantua). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin.

Agnes (Aggie) Coyle (née Maguire), 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Agnes Coyle, known as Aggie, 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Removal on Sunday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.50pm on for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Bernie (Mattha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Thursday, May 18, peacefully. In the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John and Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. Funeral Mass today, Sunday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford. Formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown. 18th May 2017, Tom, Suddenly at his residence. R.I.P. Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, J.J. and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Nathasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal today Sunday arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family Flowers Only. Donation, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.