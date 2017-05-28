Leitrim deaths, May 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early Drumgowla, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth. She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The North West Hospise Sligo. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom Pat. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons John and Thomas, ( Drumgowla) daughters Marion Green (Carrick on Shannon), Bernadette (Bernie) Hamilton (Mohill), her sister Freda (Annaghmadoo), sons- in- law, daughters- in- law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her residence with removal to St. Patrick's Church Gowel this Sunday evening 28th arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 Noon on Monday 29th followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice Sligo. House private please

Bridie Cavanagh, 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Bridie Cavanagh died peacefully, at Áras Mhac Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mussinasole, Laghey. Late of 16 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kildoney. Reposing at her late residence today, Sunday 28th from 11am, with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Mass of the resurrection on Monday 29th in St. Patrick's Church at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Patricia Connolly (née McDyer) Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Glenties, Co Donegal

Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.Funeral Mass at 11am in St Aiden's Church, Kinlough this morning, Sunday, 28th with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.



Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Funeral Mass today, Sunday 28th in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck New Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, Railway Cottage, Marian Rd, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, died on May 23 in London, formerly of Railway Cottage, Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife-Kathleen and is survived by his sons, Mark and Paul (both London), his brothers Tommie (Moate) and Francie (Boyle) and his many relatives and friends. Any enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.