Leitrim deaths - June 8, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Jean Prudor, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Jean Prudor, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on the 6th of June, 2017, in the loving care of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Predeceased by his wife Vera, R.I.P. Reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen, Thursday 8th of June, from 4.30 pm with arrival to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.

Oisin Allman, Grattan Park, Galway City, Co Galway / Frenchpark, Co Roscommon



(Formerly Frenchpark, Co Roscommon), beloved husband and best friend of Caroline; sadly missed by his heartbroken and loving wife, his mother Theresa, niece Sinead, the extended Allman and Reynolds families and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, June 9 from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh. Funeral after 11am. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 20 to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí and the Galway Hospice. House private.