Leitrim deaths - June 10, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Joe McGreevy, Aughoo, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of U.C. H. G. and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth, brother Seán, sisters Rene, Carrie and Betty. Sadly missed by his loving brother Richard, sisters Agnes, Monica, Philomena and Goretti, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister and brother-in -law, Monica and Chris Dowd, Keadue West on Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 5.30pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Betty Plunkett (née Murphy), Dromod, Co Leitrim / Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occured of Betty Plunkett née Murphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, June 8, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, brother; Michael Murphy (Cloone), sister Margaret Smith; (Terenure, Dublin), sister-in-law; Betty, brother-in-law; John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky today, Saturday (June 10, 2017) from 2.30pm – 4.30pm with prayers at 5pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone.



May they rest in peace