Leitrim deaths - June 11, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Gone to the great party in the sky. Rest in Peace. Funeral arangements later.

Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town,Co Roscommon / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown. Died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Loving wife of the late Anthony and cherished mother of Paddy, Alan, Edel, Sinead and Olivia, adored grandmother of Catherine, Roisin, Eoin, Luke, Méabh, Finn, Cormac and Ella. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, Maisie, Camilla and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of sincere friends. Reposing at the family home, Antogher Road, on Monday evening June 12th, from 4p.m. until 8p.m. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Tuesday, June 13th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon.

Michael Joe McGreevy, Aughoo, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of U.C. H. G. and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth, brother Seán, sisters Rene, Carrie and Betty. Sadly missed by his loving brother Richard, sisters Agnes, Monica, Philomena and Goretti, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his sister and brother-in -law, Monica and Chris Dowd, Keadue West today Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 5.30pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.



Betty Plunkett (née Murphy), Dromod, Co Leitrim / Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occured of Betty Plunkett née Murphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, June 8, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, brother; Michael Murphy (Cloone), sister Margaret Smith; (Terenure, Dublin), sister-in-law; Betty, brother-in-law; John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today Sunday morning in St Mary's Church, Annaduff at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone.



May they all rest in peace.