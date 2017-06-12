Death in Leitrim - update, June 12, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan from 4- 6pm on Tuesday, 13 June, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 14th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town/ Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown. Died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Loving wife of the late Anthony and cherished mother of Paddy, Alan, Edel, Sinead and Olivia, adored grandmother of Catherine, Roisin, Eoin, Luke, Méabh, Finn, Cormac and Ella. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, Maisie, Camilla and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of sincere friends. Reposing at the family home, Antogher Road, this evening Monday June 12th, from 4-8pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Tuesday, June 13th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon.



Maureen Keenan, Portreagh, Macken, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh



Reposing at the family home until removal on Tuesday morning, June 13 to arrive in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Seamus, Frank (Catherine), Daughters, Mary (Brian), Bernadette (Brian), Geraldine (Pete), Grandchildren, Great Grandson, Brothers, Owen, Eamon and Francis, Brother-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nephews, Nieces and Family Circle.

Ann McPadde, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Tullnascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Wife of Brendan, mother to Damien, Brenda & Yvonne peacefully at Sligo General Hospital Oncology Unit. Reposing at home from Tuesday, June 13 from 2to 10pm, with Removal to Killenummery Parish Church for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

May they all rest in peace.





