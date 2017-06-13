Leitrim deaths - June 13, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Cormac (Con) Costello, Carrick-O-Brien, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony, Michael and John, daughters Teresa and Mary, brother Pat (Leitrim), sister Celia (New Jersey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence (Carrick-O-Brien) on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan from 4-6pm today, Tuesday, 13 June, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Ann McPadden, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Tullnascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Wife of Brendan, mother to Damien, Brenda & Yvonne peacefully at Sligo General Hospital Oncology Unit. Reposing at home from today, Tuesday, June 13 from 2pm to 10pm, with Removal to Killenummery Parish Church for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

Ellen (Nell) Gibbons (née Moran), Church Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon / Marino, Co Dublin



Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Aisling. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son-in-law Gareth, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home, Church St., Strokestown, on Tuesday, June 13, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Parish Church on Wednesday, June 14, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Christina (Teenie) Glackin (née Sharkey), Marino, Co Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Glackin (née Sharkey), Christina (Teenie) – (Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill; late of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) – 11th June 2017 (peacefully) – beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, brother-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Sacred Heart Residence Chapel. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Lizzie Bolger (née Shanagher), Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Lizzie Bolger (née Shanagher), Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, June 11, 2017, Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Ex Postmistress, Corrigeenroe P.O. Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, Francis and Martin, daughters-in-law, Marie, Catherine and Eileen, grandchildren Pierce, Celine, Rachel, James, Jeremy, Shauna, Mark and Gary, sister Kathleen Mullen (Tonlagee, Roscommon), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 8.30pm and all day on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Teresa’s Church, Corrigeenroe for Mass of Christian Burial at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Aughannagh Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.