Leitrim deaths - update, June14, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Cormac (Con) Costello, Carrick-O-Brien, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony, Michael and John, daughters Teresa and Mary, brother Pat (Leitrim), sister Celia (New Jersey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence (Carrick-O-Brien) today, Wednesday 14 from 4 until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 15th at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Kathleen Ryan (née O'Connor) Paddock, Dunmore, Co Galway / Glencar, Co Leitrim



Kathleen Ryan, Paddock Stonepark Dunmore, & formerly Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Greenpark nursing home Tuam Co Galway. Predecesed by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, son Tommy, relatives neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace Reposing at Glynn's funeral home Dunmore on Thursday, June 15 from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to the Church Of Our Lady & St Nicholas Dunmore. Funeral mass on Friday, June 16 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Dunmore cemetery.

Alec Rogers, Mill, Drumlish, Co Longford



Alec Rogers, Manchester, England and late of Mill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply missed by daughter Grace, son Alec, sister Mary Rose and brother Paddy. Remains to arrive to St Mary's Church, Drumlish on Thursday 15th for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.